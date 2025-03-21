We got a bunch more organizations’ responses to the AI Action Plan RFI. Here are some choice quotes:

Meta’s wasn’t publicly published, but Platformer got hold of it. Apparently “most of its submission is taken up advocating for ‘open source’ AI”, with the company saying “Open source models are essential for the US to win the AI race against China and ensure American AI dominance”.

IBM: “Collaborate with Congress to advance legislation that preempts the emerging patchwork of state legislation on AI. Such legislation should refrain from mandating third-party AI audits and instead focus on light touch requirements to improve transparency and documentation, and address gaps in the application of existing law to high-risk uses of AI, where appropriate.”

A16z: “[Lawmakers should] enforce existing laws to prohibit harms–while identifying any gaps that may exist–and punish bad actors who violate the law, rather than forcing developers to navigate onerous regulatory requirements based on speculative fear.”

Hugging Face: “Establish frameworks for government agencies to collaborate with private-sector AI developers on evaluation efforts, combining government use cases with industry technical expertise, with an explicit mandate to prioritize open evaluation data and tooling”

Information Technology Industry Council: “The Administration should implement risk-based export controls for advanced AI models. Withdrawing the [Bureau of Industry and Security] IFR on AI Diffusion and commencing a new rulemaking process will protect national security without undermining US and technological leadership”

Chamber of Commerce: “To address potential national security risks associated with advanced AI technology, investing in research to enhance the measurement of frontier model capabilities in national security-related areas is crucial. Developing narrowly tailored guidelines and security protocols for the most advanced AI models is essential”

Business Roundtable: “Any regulation intended to address AI risk should focus on evidence-based, real-world threats rather than conjectural harm”

Business Software Alliance: “Ensuring that there are US government (or funded) experts who are principally charged with developing scientifically valid approaches to enhancing AI development, including much needed protocols for evaluation and testing, and that related global efforts align with the US government’s work, is paramount”

TechNet: “Any AI regulations should focus on mitigating known or reasonably foreseeable risks and designating responsibility and liability appropriately across the AI value chain.”

NetChoice: “Regulators should avoid trying to predict the future or address the myriad ways a technology can be misused, only to stifle beneficial development and deployment of a technology. If problems develop then regulation should be targeted, incremental, and sectoral.”

Software & Information Industry Association: “The AI Action Plan should prioritize voluntary, risk-based frameworks and technical standards as the bedrock of AI governance for U.S. companies … Legislation in the 118th Congress, including S. 4178, the Future of AI Innovation Act and H.R. 9497, the AI Advancement and Reliability Act, proposed to establish a center in the Executive Branch to lead a coordinated approach and public-private collaboration on AI security, with a focus on frontier models. We recommend the AI Action Plan endorse and help to codify such a body”

Mozilla: “Policymakers should avoid heavy-handed levers like export controls on open-source AI models.”

Americans for Responsible Innovation: “Because AI with advanced bio and cyber capabilities could cause severe harm to national security, the U.S. government must be proactive about anticipating and mitigating dangers to Americans. AISI has the right and requisite technical capabilities to keep the White House accurately informed—regularly assessing how the frontier of AI science is changing the risk landscape. “

Center for Democracy and Technology: “NIST’s vital role in AI governance is to develop voluntary standards and evaluation and measurement methods grounded in technical expertise … the standards-development process should center not only prospective security risks, but also current, ongoing risks.”

CSET: “Develop best-practices for the release of frontier open models to help preemptively identify and minimize risks, but avoid regulations that unnecessarily hinder or disincentivize the opening of models. Work with industry to establish clear and measurable thresholds for intolerable risk that warrant keeping models closed, and avoid over-indexing on hypothetical risks.”

Center for Data Innovation: “The administration should preserve but refocus the AI Safety Institute (AISI) to ensure the federal government provides the foundational standards that inform AI governance … shifting AISI’s focus toward post-deployment evaluations would give policymakers the real-world data they need to regulate AI based on how it actually performs, rather than on speculative worst-case scenarios, while reducing the need for a patchwork of conflicting state laws”

Center for a New American Security: “The United States must avoid overly restrictive regulation that could halt progress and cede dominance to competitors like China. At the same time, the federal government cannot ignore the potential for serious risks. Indeed, waiting for risks to materialize could be too late for effective and timely responses.”

R Street: “The administration should work with Congress to ensure that NIST’s voluntary, flexible governance approach remains intact without taking on a more aggressive regulatory stance for AI.”

Abundance Institute: “Set forth a use-based approach to AI regulation, emphasizing that AI models are general purpose software that, until put to a particular purpose, pose no risk to consumers.”

Foundation for American Innovation: “Direct AISI and the National Labs to launch an industry collaboration to develop rigorous benchmarks operationalizing “dual-use” thresholds for CBRN capabilities. Publish a real-time tracker of the current state-of-the-art (SOTA) for both closed and open weight models along each capability dimension and by model size.”