Transformer

dan mantena
5d

thanks for the summaries. I was planning on buying Karen's book but i found here arguments on a recent Hard Fork podcast to be very one sided and her ability to steelman the AI side as lacking.

will checkout the optimist book!

Michael Spencer
7d

The problem is not that Sam Altman incarnates Peter Thiel's vision, the problem is the army of AI Bros it creates. A massive movement of such scale of people who use AI and its leverage for self-interest seeking to be Venture capitalists as late-stage capitalism goes from Monopoly norms to tycoon characteristics without restraint for dystopian gut checks.

