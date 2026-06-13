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Joshua Zelinsky's avatar
Joshua Zelinsky
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I suspect that they were not that seriously spooked by the model. The current administration has been feuding with Anthropic for almost a year now since Anthropic tried to insist on some safeguards for how Claude would be used for military purposes. The government then tried to bully them by claiming that they were a supply chain risk. This looks like this is not an attempt to regular frontier models as much as it is an attempt by the Trump administration to further use regulation and law to hurt those they don't like.

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