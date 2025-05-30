Welcome to Transformer, your weekly briefing of what matters in AI. If you’ve been forwarded this email, click here to subscribe and receive future editions.

On Fox, Amodei offered one suggestion: taxing AI companies. We’ll see how other AI companies feel about that!

As people start to consider the possibilities, they’ll hopefully also start considering what to do about the potential economic impacts.

Amodei’s Axios interview certainly captured people’s imagination, leading to a Fox News appearance soon after.

Assigning causality in labor economics is hard, and predicting exactly how AI will affect jobs is possibly a fool’s errand. But it does seem that people are increasingly thinking about it.

But one of the paper’s authors pushed back , saying that “employment in this field would have been significantly higher (around 28k jobs) if not for advances in machine translation.”

The article criticized a paper which said automation was leading to unemployment among translators. The Economist noted that translation jobs are actually up 7% YoY.

Yet the picture isn’t clear. A recent Economist article pushed back on unemployment fears, arguing that “the data simply do not line up with any conceivable mechanism” by which AI was eliminating jobs.

Other engineers corroborated claims that AI tools have, ironically, transformed the company’s coding jobs to resemble warehouse work.

At Amazon , meanwhile, one engineer told the New York Times that “his team was roughly half the size it had been last year, but it was expected to produce roughly the same amount of code by using AI”.

A new study from SignalFire found that Big Tech companies reduced hiring of new graduates by 25% in 2024. SignalFire’s Asher Bantock said there’s “convincing evidence” that AI is a contributing factor to that.

Amodei’s predictions came amid a flurry of reports about AI’s impact on jobs.

“We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming,” he said, saying that companies must stop “sugar-coating” what’s coming.

In a remarkably frank interview with Axios, Amodei said he was particularly worried about entry-level white-collar jobs disappearing.

Dario Amodei sounded the alarm on AI-related unemployment , claiming that in the next “one to five years” unemployment could spike as high as 20%.

“AI is the next Manhattan Project, and THE UNITED STATES WILL WIN. 🇺🇸”

The Department of Energy posted an … interesting tweet:

“Tools for Humanity is building a system that would allow users to delegate their World ID to an agent, allowing the bot to take actions online on their behalf, according to Tiago Sada, the company’s chief product officer … it suggests that Tools for Humanity’s mission may be shifting beyond simply proving humanity, and toward becoming the infrastructure that enables AI agents to proliferate with human authorization.”

TIME profiled Sam Altman’s Tools for Humanity, which uses iris scans to authenticate humans in a world of AI agents. One particularly notable passage:

“A word of warning to companies like @nvidia, anyone who breaks the law and circumvents export controls will be held accountable.”

Sen. Tom Cotton doesn’t seem too happy with Nvidia:

“There is an urgent need at this moment in time for smart, flexible thinking that pairs awareness of technological trends and openness to the possibility that the boosters might be right along with the detailed understanding of taxes, regulations, and the existing social safety net that technologists lack.”

Speaking of economics, Matt Yglesias appealed to politicians to take transformative AI more seriously:

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to rename the AI Safety Institute to the “Center for AI Safety and Leadership”. “An early draft of a press release seen by one source tasks the agency with largely the same responsibilities it previously had, including engaging internationally,” Axios reported.

The Commerce Department has reportedly told chip-design software groups to stop selling their products to China.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn criticized the proposed moratorium on state AI laws, arguing that “until we pass something that is federally preemptive, we can't call for a moratorium on those things”. The provision passed the House, but it looks likely to get caught up in the Senate’s “Byrd bath”.

In a letter to Howard Lutnick, House China Committee leadership argued that US AISI should do more to tackle the national security threats caused by Chinese AI advancements. Reps. Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi said that this could include evaluating Chinese models for bio risks, as well as preparing security standards for AI companies.

The House Oversight Committee is hosting a hearing on “The Federal Government in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” next week.

Delaware’s attorney general is reportedly hiring an investment bank to value the equity holdings of OpenAI’s nonprofit entity.

The European Commission is reportedly considering pausing enforcement of the AI Act and making amendments to “simplify” the law, amid backlash from industry and the Trump administration.

DOGE is reportedly expanding its use of a Grok-based chatbot.

Peter Kyle is under fire for allegedly misleading Parliament in his comments on AI and copyright.