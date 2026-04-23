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Alexei Gannon
17h

Agreed! In fact, we argue Public First Action needs to change course on many points of its strategy: from funding MAGA conservatives with no real commitments to AI Safety against moderate Republican Challengers to polarizing potential allies from the Left by putting money in contentious primaries. Read here: https://onethousandmeans.substack.com/p/public-first-actions-strategy-doesnt

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