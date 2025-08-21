Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
deepfates's avatar
deepfates
2d

Note that despite these anecdata, CDC reports of mental health to the ER have remained flat. This is what we would expect to see if people who were already going to have a mental break did it while talking to AI, and then credulous reporters turned the story into a moral panic....

https://www.cdc.gov/mental-health/about-data/emergency-department-visits.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Hartree's avatar
Peter Hartree
11h

To put the "flood" of stories into context: ChatGPT has 700 million weekly active users.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Transformer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture