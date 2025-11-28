Transformer

2d

PauseAI is not anti-AI, and it seems highly likely that most (if not all) of the other groups would disagree with this label, too. PauseAI is an AI regulation and AI safety activist group. Labeling us as anti-AI misrepresents what we stand for. Please change your title to something more fitting.

From our FAQ:

> Aren’t you just scared of changes and new technology?

You might be surprised that most people in PauseAI consider themselves techno-optimists. Many of them are involved in AI development, are gadget lovers, and have mostly been very excited about the future. Particularly many of them have been excited about the potential of AI to help humanity. That’s why for many of them the sad realization that AI might be an existential risk was a very difficult one to internalize.

2d

Pause AI is not anti-AI, we are anti-AGI, this is COMPLETELY different and it saddens me greatly to read such a misleading statement in a newsletter that I respect so much. We are actively fighting against people labelling us "Anti-AI" (usually big tech lobbyists). I am sure that this was an honest mistake, but I think we should have a chat to clear the record going forward Shakeel.

